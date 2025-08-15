Guwahati: Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of Chanmari, Aizawl in Mizoram, has made history as the first Mizo officer to receive the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour during an official ceremony in New Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Serving with the elite 4 Para (Special Forces) unit, Captain Sailo reportedly displayed exceptional courage during Operation Sindoor.

Although the government has not publicly released specific details of the operation, several sources familiar with the matter believe his actions during the mission earned him the prestigious award.

The Mizoram government acknowledged Sailo’s achievement by awarding him a Rs 10 lakh cash prize. In a congratulatory message posted on social media, Chief Minister Lalduhoma praised Sailo’s accomplishment as a reflection of the talent and determination of Mizo youth, and extended his best wishes for the officer’s continued success.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Home Minister K Sapdanga and Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also celebrated Sailo’s recognition, calling him a source of pride and inspiration for the state.

Lalnuntluanga, Director of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, confirmed that the official citation has not yet been released. However, he stated that many retired defence officers believe Captain Sailo received the honour for his fearless conduct during Operation Sindoor.

Captain Sailo’s achievement has resonated deeply across Mizoram, highlighting the courage and capabilities of the state’s young men and women serving in India’s armed forces.