Assam Govt Job 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Technical Associate (on contract) for XRD Central Facility in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Associate (on contract)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. (Physics/Chemistry/Material Science) or a related field.

Desirable Qualification : Prior experience in operating and maintaining X-ray diffractometer.

First class throughout the academic career is preferable.

Salary :

Rs.25,000/- p.m. for first and second years

Rs.28000/-p.m. for third year onwards

Age Limit : Not more than 30 years. SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Govt of India Rules

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV, all the mark sheets and certificates and all other relevant documents to the coordinator through email at

[email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of Technical Associate (on contract) for XRD Central Facility” on or before 03.09.2025.

Interviews will happen through online/hybrid mode (depending on the situations), which the shortlisted candidates will know in due course of time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here