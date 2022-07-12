Guwahati: DTO and assistant commissioner of transport of District Transport Office, Kamrup (Metro) was served with a show-cause notice by the Commissioner of Transport Department for gross irregularities in the office premises and functioning.

DTO and assistant commissioner of transport, Gautam Das was served with the notice during the sudden visit by the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Transport Department and Commissioner of Transport, Adil Khan.

During the visit, the commissioner found that 21 out of 42 employees were absent.

The notice further state that the Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) were also not in uniform.

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles troopers seize heroin worth over Rs 56 lakh

Many people who went for official work also told the commissioner that their work was pending for a long time.

The notice served to Das added, “When subordinate officers or staff are found to be absent without authorization, you have not taken any steps to assure their punctuality. Visitors experience inconvenience as a result and services that must be delivered on time are delayed.”

The notice further said, “Being the designated superior you have failed to conduct routine checks on all entities operational within the premises of your office leading to unauthorized kiosks or counters.”

Also Read: Assam: Nine health workers suspended for ‘negligence’ of duty

“You have failed to make service delivery transparent and accountable in your office resulting in general public gathering in your office to get their work done even though majority of services are now online or contactless”, the official added.

Das has been given 10 days time to file the reply in connection with the irregularities.