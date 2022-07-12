As many nine health workers have been suspended in Assam for alleged negligence of duty.

A video of a pregnant women in pain has gone viral in the social media.

In the video, the pregnant woman is seen bleeding while in labour.

The incident has been reported from Khepre primary health centre in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Following widespread circulation of the video, the chief executive member (CEM) of Dima Hasao autonomous council (DHAC) – Debolal Gorlosa has asked the principal secretary to initiate probe into the matter.

Also read: Assam: Man arrested for killing son in Guwahati

It is being alleged that health workers, including doctors, fail to perform their duties and remain unavailable for most of the time.

“It is observed that the Khepre PHC is not run regularly and you are not performing your duties, given that there are responsibilities upon you. Hence, you are placed under suspension till the departmental inquiry is completed,” the suspension order read.

Meanwhile, the woman, who later gave birth to a healthy baby boy, is reportedly safe.