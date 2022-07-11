Guwahati: A man in the Chandmari area of the city was arrested by the police for murdering his own son and dumping his dead body on the road.

It may be mentioned that on Monday morning, a dead body soaked in blood was recovered from the Chandmari area packed in a plastic bag.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Tinkle Sarma.

As per reports, the police have arrested his father Ambika Sarma for his murder based on preliminary investigations.

As per reports, after arrested, Ambika Sarma had claimed that he killed Tinkle following a heated argument with his son.

However, he claimed that the murder was a result of a retaliatory action and not intentional. He said that he killed Tinke as he had tried to attacked him first.

While Tinkle had attempted to attack him, Ambika in self defence retaliated with a bamboo.