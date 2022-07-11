Guwahati: Floods in Assam have seen a significant improvement as on Monday 12 districts remained affected by the flood waters and 3.79 lakh being impacted.

As per the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 15 revenue circles and 416 villages remained affected by the flood waters.

Also Read: MP Pradyut Bordoloi appeals Assam Floods be declared as National Calamity

At least 3,79,238 people and 5431.20 hectares were also impacted by the flood.

The ASDMA further reported that while more than 190 people had lost their lives in the on going Floods, there were new deaths reported in the state due to the ongoing situation.

Also Read: Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair sent to judicial custody

The state is also operating 95 relief camps housing 20964 inmates along with seven relief distribution centres.