Guwahati: A coalition of tribal organisations announced a 48-hour bandh on Wednesday at Margherita in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam. The bandh, set to begin on August 23, protests the Tirap Tribal Belt row ahead of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled visit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to address large public gatherings in Margherita on August 24, ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

“We will begin the blockade at 5 am on August 23 and continue it for 48 hours. We will lift it only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms a meeting with us,” the Margherita District Tribal Association said.

In Tinsukia, Assam’s easternmost corner bordering Arunachal Pradesh, tribal communities criticised the state government for granting protected class status to several non-tribal groups and allegedly allowing them to settle in the Tirap Tribal Belt adjoining Arunachal Pradesh.

The state cabinet approved the decision on August 18.

The association warned that they would intensify the agitation if the Assam government didn’t roll back its recent move. They believe this decision opens the Tirap Tribal Belt to non-tribal settlements. The groups set a 5 pm deadline on August 23 for the government to publicly clarify its position and reaffirm existing safeguards.

“We do not oppose development, but we must protect the land and identity of tribal people,” said a spokesperson of the Tribal Coordination Forum at a press briefing in both Margherita and Guwahati.

At the packed press conference, leaders said they would suspend the shutdown only if the Chief Minister’s Office directly issued an unequivocal assurance to preserve the Tirap Tribal Belt’s integrity and initiated a formal dialogue with representatives. They demanded a comprehensive discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders claimed ministers had only offered “assurances but no notification” during earlier talks, which led them to issue the ultimatum.

“We do not want to trouble ordinary people with this bandh. We are calling on the government to hear our voice,” said another leader, who emphasised that they would exempt essential services from the protest.

The organisations allege that the recent cabinet decision enables non-tribal settlement and land transfers within notified tribal belts and blocks. They believe this move threatens customary land rights and could cause demographic and cultural disruption. They demand that the government maintain the status quo, halt land mutations or transfers within the belt, and publish a transparent, written policy that reaffirms protections under existing land laws.

“We want a written assurance, not just verbal promises,” said one representative. “If the government values peace, it must provide clarity.”

The leaders appealed to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other senior ministers to intervene. They believe that only a clear directive from top leadership can ease tensions. “We hope the Union Minister recognises the seriousness of this issue,” said a youth leader from the coalition.

By the time of the announcement, the government had not released a fresh notification. However, sources said the state remained open to dialogue. Government insiders added, “We are holding discussions at various levels to avoid misunderstandings.”

Successive governments created Assam’s tribal belts and blocks to protect the land rights of notified communities. Civil society groups in Upper Assam have frequently protested policies they view as weakening these protections. The Tirap Tribal Belt, spanning parts of Tinsukia district, has repeatedly sparked conflict over settlement and land transfer norms.

The coalition warned that unless the government provides a written assurance and establishes a formal negotiation framework by August 22, they will enforce the 48-hour bandh across Margherita starting on August 23.

“If the government listens, we will withdraw the bandh. If not, we will have no choice but to continue,” said the coalition.