DIGBOI : Proving once again the high grade quality of coaching being provided by Army -IOCL managed Centre of Excellence in Tinsukia, as many as 31 students out of 35 appeared from upper Assam have qualified NEET in the recently declared NEET Examination 2023 results.

The qualified students hailing from various locations of Upper Assam had been provided a year-long free coaching by the Army-IOCL Center of Excellence here in Tinsukia.

A total of 45 underprivileged students for various competitive examinations were being trained at the residential coaching free of cost for a period of 12 months under the initiative worth Rs 1.5 crore being funded by the AOD IOCL under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

One of the Kanpur based NGOs, National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) is the executing partner while the Indian Army oversees the administrative and logistic support of the centre established in the year 2022 through an MoU signed between the Indian Army, IOCL and NIEDO.

‘The hardwork and dedication of the students have produced extraordinary results for the first batch. The institute topper Master Bibek Bhattrai, the son of an E- Rickshaw Driver has qualified the exam with flying colours by scoring 565 marks, thereby securing a seat for himself in one of the top Medical Institutes of the country’,stated a press communique issued by Indian Amry.

Lauding the efforts of the Indian Army, AOD authority and the facility team, Mr Bhattrai expressed his satisfaction over the quality and management system of the centre that strives tirelessly to harness the potentialities and abilities latent among the students chiefly from the under privileged section of the society.