Imphal: On the eve of Independence Day, security forces in Manipur arrested two insurgents and seized arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents during operations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, officials said on Friday.

In the first operation, police arrested Thokchom Premjit Singh, alias BOC (23), an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)], from his residence in Khumbong Laingam Khul under Patsoi police station, Imphal West.

Based on his inputs, security personnel launched a follow-up operation and arrested Sairem Saxena Meetei, alias Athoiba (33), an active member of the banned United National Liberation Front (Progressive) [UNLF (P)], from Thangal Bazaar in Imphal East district.

From their possession, police recovered a pistol with one magazine, an additional magazine, 21 rounds of ammunition, four demand letters of KCP (PWG), four money-receipt memos of KCP (PWG), and two mobile phones.

According to police, the duo was involved in threatening members of the public in Thangal Bazaar using firearms.

