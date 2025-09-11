Dibrugarh: Assam’s Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) successfully conducted a Level-3 mock drill on Thursday to improve emergency preparedness for major gas leak incidents.

BCPL organized the Level-III emergency drill in collaboration with the District Administration, Police Force, and NDRF, with participation from key mutual aid partners such as OIL India, IOCL, AGCL, BVFCL, DNPL, HOEC, NEEPCO, ONGC, and the Assam Fire & Emergency Services.

During the mock drill, the Senior Inspector of Factories and the District Administration Field Officer were also present.

The exercise took place near SV-01 (Sectionalising Valve Station) along the Lakwa–Lepetkata underground pipeline in Jokai, District Dibrugarh, simulating a significant gas leak from the pipeline.

This scenario provided a vital opportunity to assess and strengthen emergency response procedures.

The involvement of these organizations highlighted a shared commitment to safety and security in the area.

During the drill, BCPL’s response teams carried out search and rescue operations, coordinated evacuations, and provided medical assistance.

The key focus was on evaluating communication and coordination systems between BCPL and its partners to ensure an effective emergency response.

This successful mock drill demonstrated strong collaboration among BCPL, government agencies, and mutual aid partners, reinforcing their readiness to address emergencies.

The exercise also allowed participants to assess the effectiveness of their equipment, tools, and techniques in a practical setting.

The engagement of BCPL employees was essential to the drill’s success, showcasing their dedication to community safety.

Participants had the chance to witness firsthand the coordinated efforts of BCPL and its partners in managing the aftermath of a major gas leak.

BCPL further emphasized the importance of proactive emergency preparedness.

The community is encouraged to assemble emergency kits, identify safe locations, and share information about safety measures to enhance resilience.