Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) have successfully exported its first truckload of polymer to the neighbouring country of Bhutan.

With a commitment to quality and innovation, the company’s step is a testament to its dedication to international expansion which will meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide, especially the SAARC countries.

“Bhutan, known for its unique culture and growing economy, presents an excellent opportunity for BCPL to contribute to the nation’s development. We believe they will resonate well with the values and preferences of the Bhutanese market. By entering Bhutan, we aim to establish strong partnerships, foster economic growth, and create lasting connections with businesses and consumers alike,” stated a BCPL press release.

This landmark export marks a significant stride in BCPL’s commitment to expanding its reach and contributing to regional economic growth.

The high-quality Polymer, produced at BCPL’s state-of-the-art facility, adheres to international standards, showcasing the company’s dedication to global excellence.

The Flag off of the occasion was done by Vijay Kr. Pal Chief Operating Officer BCPL, Alak Baruah Chief General Manager BCPL, Pradeep Rawat General Manager (Chemical & HR), Abhijit Nath Deputy General Manager along with Prantik Sharma Chief Manager, Marketing, Arnab J Baruah(Sr. Mgr), Swastik Mohanty (Sr. Mgr), etc at BCPL Petrochemical Complex on Thursday.

This export initiative underscores BCPL’s position as a reliable and competitive player in the polymer industry.