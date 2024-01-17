MUMBAI: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) slapped a fine of Rs 1.20 crore on IndiGo airlines and Rs 60 lakh on Mumbai airport operator MIAL.

The fines were imposed on indiGo airlines and MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac.

Passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food after their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a delay on Sunday.

Show cause notices were also issued to IndiGo and MIAL saying that they were not proactive in anticipating the situation.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) over the incident.