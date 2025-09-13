Guwahati: A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East on Saturday, September 13, 2025, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres.

The USGS initially recorded the magnitude at 7.5 before later revising it.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that “hazardous” waves of up to one metre (3.3 feet) could affect nearby Russian coastal areas. Smaller waves, measuring less than 30 centimetres, were possible in Japan, Hawaii, and other Pacific islands.

This earthquake comes just two months after one of the strongest quakes ever recorded struck near the Kamchatka peninsula in July.

That magnitude 8.8 tremor generated tsunamis as high as four metres across the Pacific, prompting evacuations in Hawaii, Japan, and other regions. The July quake was the largest in the Pacific since the 2011 magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Japan, which triggered a tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people.

Authorities in Japan and across the Pacific have issued and later downgraded tsunami warnings following Saturday’s tremor.