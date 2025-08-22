The much-awaited draw of the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup will be held at the at the Kennedy Center, Washington on December 5.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement at the White House on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The tournament will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Forty-eight teams up from 32 would be gunning for glory.

The draw was earlier reported to be held in Las Vegas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Las Vegas was the venue of the draw when the US hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Also Read: Assam: 134th IndianOil Durand Cup 2025 kicks off in Kokrajhar

“It’s the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports,” Trump said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who brought the World Cup trophy, was also part of the draw announcement at the Oval Office.

“One billion viewers will watch the draw. It will be broadcast live all over the world,” Infantino informed as quoted by BBC.

? FIFA President tells Donald Trump:



“Only winners can hold and touch this trophy, the last one who lifted this trophy was Lionel Messi and now here it is.”



Greatest athlete of all time. ?pic.twitter.com/1WEbqfV89t — L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) August 22, 2025

“It will be 48 participating teams. There will be 104 matches and 104 Super Bowls,” he added.

Trump who held the World Cup at the press conference asked, “Can I keep it?”

All the 48 teams would be divided into 12 groups of four.

The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout stage.