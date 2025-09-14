Imphal: A total of 298 cases were successfully resolved during the third National Lok Adalat of 2025, with settlements amounting to Rs 4,69,31,411. The event, held on Saturday, took place across all District Courts and the High Court of Manipur, officials confirmed on Sunday.

A total of 3,595 cases, including both pre-litigation matters and pending civil cases, were up for resolution during the Lok Adalat.

These cases covered a range of disputes, such as matrimonial issues, bank recovery cases, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, disputes under the Negotiable Instruments Act, land acquisition matters, as well as cases involving unpaid electricity, water, and telephone bills.

Justice A. Bimol Singh, Judge of the High Court of Manipur and Executive Chairman of the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), along with Justice A.

Guneshwar Sharma, also a Judge at the High Court, visited the Lok Adalat sittings at the Lamphel Court and Thoubal Court Complex.

In an interaction with the media, Justice Bimol emphasized that the National Lok Adalat is held four times annually to ensure timely and amicable dispute resolution.

The next Lok Adalat is scheduled for December 13, 2025. Justice Bimol urged the public to take advantage of this alternative dispute resolution mechanism by submitting both pending and pre-litigation matters to the appropriate District Legal Services Authority or Court, ensuring these cases are included in the next sitting.

He also highlighted that, in line with directions from the Supreme Court of India, a 90-day special mediation campaign is currently being organized across all districts of Manipur to facilitate quicker resolutions.

The event was organized by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) in collaboration with the High Court Legal Services Committee and the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).