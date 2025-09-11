Imphal: In preparation for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur, the state government has directed all concerned departments to ensure seamless arrangements for the live webcast of the event.

The PM is scheduled to visit in Churachandpur district headquarters and Imphal, capital of Manipur on September 13 where he will address massive public rallies.

In connection with his visits, Deputy Commissioner of the Kakching district Rohit Anand (IAS) announced that live screening facilities for the VVIP visit will be arranged at multiple locations to ensure public participation for the district.

The two confirmed screening venues include the DC Office Complex in Kakching and Pallel Bazar, with a third location being planned at Kakching Bazar.

Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong, Dr. L. Angahim Dangshawa, IAS, has directed all concerned that the webcast will be made available at Rani Market and other designated locations across the district. To ensure smooth streaming, departments have been instructed to arrange essential equipment, including computers, projectors, screens, and stable internet connectivity.

The Information Technology Department of Tamenglong, in coordination with the DIPR, Manipur, will share the webcast link for the main broadcast. The live screening aimed to enable wider public engagement for the PM’s visit.