Dibrugarh: A major fire incident occurred at Khonsa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, on Wednesday.

The fire, which broke out in a cluster of bamboo huts, spread rapidly and was accompanied by multiple cylinder blasts.

The Assam Rifles garrison at Khonsa, situated close to the site, was the first to respond.

Troops swiftly reached the location with firefighting equipment, ambulance support, and a water bowser to control the blaze.

Simultaneously, the district administration and fire department were informed and responded promptly to the emergency.

Through a coordinated effort between Assam Rifles and the fire department, the fire was successfully contained, preventing further damage and ensuring that no casualties occurred.

The timely and decisive response of Assam Rifles drew appreciation from the local population and district authorities, once again underscoring the Force’s commitment as the “Friends of the North-East People.”