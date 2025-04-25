Guwahati: A massive forest fire broke out in the Nadipar area near Dirang town in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district and was brought under control late Thursday evening (April 24).

The fire spread across several acres of forest land, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies. Fortunately, officials confirmed no casualties or property damage.

Several videos showing the intense fire circulated on social media.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering told an agency that the combined efforts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local police, fire department, district administration, and local volunteers successfully contained the fire.

“There were no reports of casualties or property damage,” Tsering said, praising the timely response of all those involved.

Although most of the flames were extinguished by Thursday evening, Arunachal Pradesh police confirmed on X that firefighting efforts continued on Friday in some remaining areas. The police also commended the relentless work of the personnel on the ground.

? Forest fire breaks out in Dirang, cause unknown.

Administration,Police,SSB, ITBP & locals jointly battling the blaze. 3 police fire tenders & 2 army tankers deployed. Evacuation done; no casualties reported. Fire under control despite heavy winds.

This marks the second major fire incident in the district this year. In February, a massive fire erupted in the Tenga market area during the early hours of the morning.

Personnel from the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps responded quickly, deploying firefighting trucks to control the flames and protect civilians.

An official statement at the time praised the Army’s intervention as another example of effective civil-military coordination in the region.