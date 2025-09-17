Applications are invited for recruitment of 98 vacant posts or career in Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam in 2025.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Engineer Trainees and Assistant Officers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Graduate Engineer Trainee- Civil Graduate Engineer Trainee- Mechanical Graduate Engineer Trainee – Instrumentation Graduate Engineer Trainee – Electrical Graduate Engineer Trainee- Metallurgy Graduate Engineer Trainee- Chemical Graduate Engineer Trainee- Computer Science Assistant Officer- Trainee

No. of posts :

Graduate Engineer Trainee- Civil : 4 Graduate Engineer Trainee- Mechanical : 12 Graduate Engineer Trainee – Instrumentation : 10 Graduate Engineer Trainee – Electrical : 10 Graduate Engineer Trainee- Metallurgy : 2 Graduate Engineer Trainee- Chemical : 53 Graduate Engineer Trainee- Computer Science : 1 Assistant Officer- Trainee : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate Engineer Trainee- Civil : 1st class bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC and having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

2. Graduate Engineer Trainee- Mechanical : 1st class bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC having minimum 65% marks

in aggregate.

3. Graduate Engineer Trainee – Instrumentation : Ist class bachelor’s degree in Instrumentation Engineering or any combination of Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized University/

Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC and having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

4. Graduate Engineer Trainee – Electrical : 1st class bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or any combination of Electrical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, approved by

AICTE/UGC and having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

5. Graduate Engineer Trainee- Metallurgy : 1st class bachelor’s degree in Metallurgy / Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC and having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

6. Graduate Engineer Trainee- Chemical : Ist class degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC and having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

7. Graduate Engineer Trainee- Computer Science : Ist class degree in Computer Science Engineering from a recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC and having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

8. Assistant Officer- Trainee : NET/GATE qualified 1st Class Post Graduates from recognized University/ Institute, approved by AICTE/UGC.

Upper age limit (as on 10.10.2025): 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://portal2.nrl.co.in/onlineapp/Home/CurrentOpenings

Commencement of online application : 10:00 hrs on 20.09.2025

Last date of receipt of online application : 23:59 hrs on 10.10.2025

Application Fees :

An application fee of Rs 1000/- plus GST must be paid via online mode before final submission ofthe application. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here