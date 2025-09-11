Guwahati: In a major relief for daily commuters and long-distance travelers, the Ministry of Railways has officially approved new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara railway stations in Assam on an experimental basis.

Residents across Lower Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have welcomed the decision, which they expect will transform local connectivity, ease travel burdens, and stimulate regional development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the notification, five key trains will now halt at the newly approved stations.

Authorities have sanctioned a halt for the Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express (15673/74) at Goreswar, while they have approved stops for the Howrah–Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (15959/60) at both Goreswar and Gossaigaon Hat.

Additionally, the Kamakhya–Anand Vihar North East Express (12505/06) and the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (22227/28) will halt at Gossaigaon Hat, and the Alipurduar–Guwahati Sifhung Express (15753/54) will now make a scheduled stop at Chautara.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials said they sanctioned these experimental stoppages after repeated demands from local communities and public representatives.

These groups argued that the absence of halts at these important stations had forced lakhs of passengers to rely on road transport or travel long distances to larger stations.

By adding the halts, the Railways seek to enhance convenience and strengthen the integration of smaller towns with key urban centers.

The decision holds special significance for Lower Assam and Bodoland, where rail connectivity plays a critical role in bridging gaps between remote districts and larger cities like Guwahati.

The new halts are also expected to benefit students, traders, daily commuters, and patients seeking medical care in bigger towns.

Local stakeholders have hailed the move as a “long-awaited breakthrough” for regional infrastructure.

With the prestigious Vande Bharat Express now stopping at Gossaigaon Hat, residents see this as a symbolic recognition of the area’s growing importance.

Experts further believe that the move could catalyze economic activity, improve market access, and create opportunities for tourism in the BTR.

For now, authorities have granted the halts on an experimental basis, meaning they will continue them only if passenger response is positive and revenue proves viable.

However, widespread public support and growing demand for better connectivity are prompting authorities to consider making the decision permanent in the near future.