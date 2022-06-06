Guwahati: A Committee of three executive directors/principal executive directors was constituted in the Ministry of Railways to review the existing Functional Establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jamalpur, Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

The Committee re-assessed the operational requirements of Railway TA Regiments.

On the basis of the recommendations of the committee and with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army, the Ministry of Railways have decided the disbandment of five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

It further decided for the retention of one Railway Engineer Regiment (TA) located at Jamalpur for the operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya (361Kms) to cover the critical rail link through the Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence.

The disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within a duration of nine months.

The modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence.