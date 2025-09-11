Imphal: In connection with the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Churachandpur District on September 13, the Manipur government has issued a public advisory for the general awareness and cooperation of all residents.

From September 12 (Friday), parking of vehicles on the roadside or in vehicle workshops located on Tipaimukh Road and Tedim Road will be restricted.

Roads will be cut off at the following locations:

i. Inner Cut-off points (for private vehicles):

(1) NORTH – Bethel/Khomoi

(2) SOUTH – Lailam Veng

(3) EAST – Rengkai Bazar

(4) WEST – Tuinom Crossing

ii. Outer Cut-off points (for heavy vehicles):

(1) SOUTH – FCI Go-down

(2) NORTH – Torbung Bangla

(3) EAST – Muolvaiphei

(4) WEST – Songpi Bazar

iii. Special Invitees Parking – Inside Mini-Secretariat Campus.

iv. The public can park their private vehicles in the following places and avail of public transport facilities:

(1) ECA Diamond Jubilee Ground (i.e., Salbung)

(2) DHQ Tuibong Playground (near KIC Office)

(3) C. Munkot Playground (near C. Munkot Presbyterian Church)

(4) Sielmat Playground (near Sielmat Community Hall)

(5) Don Bosco School Ground (Salem Veng)

(6) P.T. Sports Complex (Khominthang, New Lamka)

(7) Nghathal Football Ground (Nghathal CCP)

(8) Headquarters Veng Football Ground (Headquarters Veng, near 36th AR Camp)

v. The public is advised to avoid bringing children below 12 years and medically sick persons to the venue of the function.

v. Arrangements have been made for the public to cross the VVIP route at the following points:

Bijang (near Circuit House) – Tedim Road crossing KBC Church crossing – Tedim Road crossing Chapellane – Mualveng – Tipaimukh Road crossing IB Road – Tipaimukh Road crossing Red Cross Road – Tipaimukh Road crossing Chiengkon Bazar – Tipaimukh Road crossing Phallam Bazar Crossing Phailien Bazaar – Tipaimukh Road Junction Tipaimukh Road – Dorcas Road Junction Vehicle movement will be restricted on the VVIP route from STC-BSF to Peace Ground via Tipaimukh Road immediately during the arrival of the VVIP. Only emergency medical vehicles will be allowed, and normal medical services will have to take the diversion route (Map enclosed as Annexure). Movement of public and vehicles will be restricted on the route from 10 am onwards on 13/09/2025 except in emergencies. All educational institutions in the district are advised to avoid parking or dispersal of school students on the route during the VVIP movement on the day of the visit and on 12/09/2025 (one day before) to prevent inconvenience to the students. Public seating at the place of the function will be open from 8 am to 11 am. Entry of the public will be restricted from 11 am onwards. The public is requested not to bring any keys, pens, water bottles, bags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, lighters, matchboxes, pieces of cloth, sharp objects, arms, or ammunition on the day of the VVIP’s visit to the place of the function. The public is advised to use the special public transport service. Those with private vehicles are requested to park their vehicles at designated parking areas only and not to bring their vehicles near the place of the function. Escort vehicles of invitees coming from the North (i.e., from Imphal side) will be stopped and parked beside the road at Khomoi/Bethel Inner Cut-Off point. Escort vehicles of invitees coming from the South (i.e., from Tedim Road) will be stopped at Lemchang Junction and parked inside Tuibong Filling Station. All special invitee vehicles will proceed till the VIP entrance gate and thereafter be parked inside the Mini-Secretariat complex.