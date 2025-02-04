Guwahati: Tension heightened along the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani, Jorhat after alleged miscreants opened fire near the Magroi Border Out Post on Tuesday.

This incident comes just days after a similar firing incident was reported in the area.

According to reports, the situation has become tense, with locals living in fear.

Police teams from Mariani and Deberapar police stations in Jorhat have been deployed to the scene to manage the situation and ensure the safety of residents.

This is the second such incident in the area, following a firing incident on January 31 at a small tea garden owned by Jiten Gogoi along the Mariani border on the Assam-Nagaland border.

The shots fired on the Gabhoru Hill had sparked fear and alarm, prompting security forces to intensify their presence.

Further investigation is being carried out regarding the alleged incident.