Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that a Delhi-based team has arrived in the state to undermine the government’s efforts against illegal encroachment.

Sarma addressed the media in Margherita, Tinsukia district, in Upper Assam.

“After Jamaat-e-Hind demanded my dismissal yesterday, a Delhi-based team, Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan, and Jawahar Sircar, reached Assam.

Their only objective is to portray lawful evictions as a so-called ‘humanitarian crisis.’ This is clearly a planned move to weaken our fight against illegal encroachers.

We remain alert and resolute; no propaganda or pressure will prevent us from protecting our land and culture,” Sarma also posted on X (formerly Twitter) later in the day.

A five-member delegation, Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Prashant Bhushan, Fayaz (also spelled Fawaj) Shaheen, and Jawahar Sircar, arrived in Assam to assess the state’s ongoing eviction drives. Their visit comes as eviction operations intensify across multiple districts.

According to sources close to the team, the members aim to assess the ground realities faced by families affected by the evictions.

They plan to interact with displaced households and compile a report evaluating the social and humanitarian impact of the drives.

The team reportedly believes that many evicted families belong to a specific linguistic and religious minority, raising concerns over livelihood, rehabilitation, and social justice.

Chief Minister Sarma rejected these concerns and accused the delegation of attempting to discredit the state government’s actions.

“They want to label lawful evictions as a humanitarian issue. This visit is part of a larger plan to weaken our position. We won’t allow such attempts to derail our mission,” Sarma said during the media briefing.

Sarma further announced that the government would soon begin eviction operations in Tinsukia, including Margherita, as part of its broader campaign to reclaim government and forest lands.

Officials accompanying the delegation clarified that their visit is not politically motivated. They said the team intends to conduct a fact-finding mission and bring national attention to the humanitarian aspects of the evictions.

Meanwhile, state officials defended the operation, saying legal procedures back the evictions and that the drive is crucial to protect public land, promote agricultural development, and uphold the rights of indigenous communities.

The situation has sparked broader debate across Assam. Government supporters emphasize the importance of reclaiming encroached land for state development and demographic stability.

Rights groups and social activists, however, urge the government to prioritize rehabilitation and provide alternatives to affected families to prevent long-term distress.

Political observers believe that the visit by these well-known civil society figures could prompt national responses. While opposition parties may raise concerns over the humanitarian implications, the Assam government is expected to defend its actions as lawful and culturally necessary.

Observers note that this issue could become a focal point in national political debates, once again placing Assam at the intersection of development, demography, and human rights.