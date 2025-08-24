Udalguri: A 23-year-old youth died after being assaulted by a mob following a car accident at Bharali Chowk under Suwagpur police outpost in Assam’s Tamulpur.

The victim, Abhishek Das, son of retired Army jawan Dipak Das of Kochukata, was returning from Grassland with friends on August 20 when his Kia Seltos (AS 01-EN-5124) veered off the road near Bengali Para and hit a roadside shop.

Das reportedly exited the vehicle through the sunroof to seek help, as some of his friends were trapped inside. According to eyewitnesses, a group of people then dragged him to a nearby areca nut grove and assaulted him. Some bystanders allegedly tried to intervene but were prevented by the crowd.

Police reached the scene but reportedly faced resistance. Das, who sustained serious injuries, died while being taken to Rangiya hospital on the same day.

His family, informed nearly two hours later, arrived at the scene in a state of shock. The victim’s father later lodged an FIR, alleging that his son had been deliberately killed. Friends who were present claimed that Das had pleaded for help during the incident.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro visited the family and condemned the incident. He also ordered a high-level investigation into both the assault and the reported delay in providing medical assistance.