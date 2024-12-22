Guwahati: At least three people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the recovery of a dead body at the Bhangagarh area of Guwahati, Assam on Saturday.

A dead body was discovered in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh, Guwahati, on Saturday morning.

The deceased was later identified as Maram Mayur Dutta, who was found under suspicious circumstances.

The victim’s face was frothing, suggesting possible poisoning or suffocation, leading the police to suspect foul play.

Reports stated that the police found the involvement of two of the deceased’s friends to be involved in the death.

Maram with his friends, Asim Dutta and Madhurjya Gogoi reportedly consumed drugs together at Asim’s rented house before his death.

Under police custody, Asim Dutta reportedly confessed to the events leading up to the death.

The Crime Branch, during the investigation, found that after Mayur died in Asim’s room, the two friends, panicking, abandoned his body on the road.

The police have also arrested Pradeep Barman, who is believed to have supplied drugs to the three friends.

All three accused are currently under interrogation at the Bhangagarh police station.

Further investigation is being carried out.