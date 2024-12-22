Assam: Seven arrested for child marriage in Bajali

Pathsala: The police in Bajali, Assam conducted an operation, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals accused of marrying underage girls.

This crackdown is part of an intensified campaign to eradicate the social menace of child marriages.

The accused, identified as San Mia, Basir Khan, Afaz Uddin, Saheb Ali, Baharul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Azizur Haque, are currently in custody at the Sarupeta outpost.

The police following their apprehension assured that stringent legal actions will follow as investigations progress.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Trinayan Bhuyan, commended the operation and reiterated the district’s commitment to enforcing laws against such unlawful practices.

Further investigations are being carried out.