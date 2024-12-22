Guwahati: A 19-year-old was arrested by the police for the alleged murder of two minors in Udalguri, Assam on Saturday.

According to reports, the accused Neeraj Sharma, was the stepbrother of the two deceased minors, Gaurav and Kaushik.

The bodies of the victims were found with their throats slit in Santopara, Tangla, on December 21.

Police said that Neeraj Sharma was taken into custody after a thorough investigation, which included collecting evidence from the crime scene and questioning suspects.

The murder weapon and the motorbike used in the crime have also been seized.

The victims were reported missing on Friday, December 20, after they left for school.

Neeraj Sharma had allegedly taken them on his motorbike to school, but instead murdered them at an isolated location along the way.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Neeraj Sharma was motivated by feelings of alleged neglect and resentment towards his father, who he felt was not giving him sufficient attention.

The police added that there is currently no evidence of anyone else’s involvement in the crime.

Further investigations are being carried out by the police.