Imphal: Several educated unemployed youths who completed the viva-voce for recruitment as Jamadars (roughly equivalent to a second lieutenant) in the 10th and 11th India Reserve Battalion (IRB)/Manipur Rifles (MR) staged a sit-in protest at Keishampat in Imphal, on Sunday.

They demanded immediate recruitment action from the President’s Rule-led Manipur government, headed by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Due to unspecified reasons regarding the candidates’ participation in the examinations, the recruitment process has remained in limbo for the past seven years.

The candidates who completed the viva-voce for the 10th and 11th IRB/MR organised the protest and urged the state government to declare the final results of the recruitment process, which began in 2018 and concluded in 2019.

“We cleared the exam but remain jobless, as the state government has not completed the recruitment,” the protesters stated.

The recruitment process, initiated in 2018, involved physical tests, a written exam, and a viva-voce. The Manipur Police and Manipur Public Service Commission published the related results and schedules.

In December 2018, the Manipur Police Department issued a vacancy notification for 24 Jamadar posts in the 10th and 11th IRB/Manipur Rifles.