GUWAHATI: Shakil Hussain, hailing from Guwahati in Assam, has topped the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for under graduate (UG) cources among the Northeast states.

Shakil Hussain is a student of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy-Dispur in Guwahati, Assam.

He secured the top position among candidates from the Northeast region of the country in the NEET UG exams, results of which were declared on Tuesday (June 13).

Shakil Hussain from Guwahati in Assam scored a total of 695 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2023, the highest in across Northeast.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG results 2023 on June 13.

Students can check their results at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check the NEET UG results through their login credentials.

NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023 at different centres in 499 cities across the country, and 14 cities outside of India.

NEET UG 2023 Results: Steps to Check the Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and take print of the results for future reference.

The cut-off marks for the current year have observed an increase.

For general candidates, the cut-off marks rose from 138 in 2021 to 117 in 2022, and further to 137 in 2023.

Similarly, for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, the cut-off marks have increased from 108 in 2021 and 93 in 2022 to 107 in 2023.

Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun ChakravarthiI of Andhra Pradesh scored a perfect 720 in NEET UG 2023.

The highest number of candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2023 are from Uttar Pradesh – 1,39,961.

56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 successfully passed the medical entrance exam.