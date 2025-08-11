Dimapur: Nagaland’s Wokha district administration announced the second phase of the Clean Doyang Mission on Monday, in response to reports of alarming plastic waste, floating debris, and logs accumulating in the Doyang Water Reservoir.

Wokha Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar acknowledged the significant environmental risks posed by the debris and confirmed that cleanup operations would begin soon, weather permitting, to ensure effective and sustained action.

The Doyang Hydroelectric Project, located on the Doyang River, is the only major dam in Nagaland, making the reservoir a critical environmental and economic resource.

The mission will be executed in partnership with relevant government departments and agencies, with a focus on restoring the ecological balance of both the reservoir and its surrounding areas.

Kumar emphasized that the issue would be escalated to the state government to explore long-term, sustainable waste management and environmental protection strategies.

Every year, large amounts of plastic waste, floating logs, and debris accumulate in the reservoir, threatening freshwater quality, local biodiversity, and the structural integrity of the dam.

This pollution disrupts aquatic life and negatively impacts the livelihoods of communities dependent on the reservoir for fishing, tourism, and agriculture.

The DC appealed to local residents and citizens of Wokha and the surrounding areas for their support and cooperation during the cleanup. He also stressed the importance of community participation, responsible waste disposal, and inter-agency collaboration to ensure the mission’s success.

The Clean Doyang Mission is part of a larger initiative aimed at promoting environmental stewardship and encouraging sustainable practices across the district.

The first phase of the mission began on June 7, 2024, as a six-day, mission-mode operation. With substantial manpower and coordination, the phase successfully restored the reservoir to a cleaner state.

However, this year’s monsoon has once again inundated the dam with floating debris, undermining the previous efforts.