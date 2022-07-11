Lakhimpur: Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur court today while refusing his custody to the police.

Zubair was summoned by Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Police in a case registered against him in September last year.

He will have to be in judicial custody at the Sitapur jail until July 25. His bail plea will be heard on July 13.

He was produced at the court through video conferencing.

It may be mentioned that a Zubair was sent to custody in a case registered against him in Lakhimpur in UP last year in September regarding a tweet against a private news channel.

An employee of the news channel filed the complaint for a tweet Zubair made on May 14, 2021.

The complainant, Ashish Katiyar accused Zubair of misleading people through his tweet.

The tweet was about Sudarshan channel’s coverage of the Israel-Palestine dispute.

“RW propaganda channel @SudarshanNewsTV has used a pic of Al Masjid an Nabawi from Madina, superimposed it with an old pic from Ghaza, with graphics bombing the Mosque. Is this reporting or trying to incite violence (sic),” the fact-checker had tweeted in May last year.

It may be mentioned that Zubair was granted five day interim bail by the Supreme Court in another case.