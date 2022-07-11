GUWAHATI: The opposition in Assam has demanded a CID probe into the death of businessman and animal activist Vineet Bagaria in Dibrugarh.

Assam leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written to governor Jagdish Mukhi urging him to direct the state government initiate a CID inquiry into the death of Vineet Bagaria.

Saikia in his letter to Assam governor said, “I would like to request you to intervene into a matter of public interest and law & order.”

He added: “I would like to inform you that about two days back, a noted animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria from Dibrugarh chose the path of suicide due to death threats from two individuals from Dibrugarh itself.”

“After a shocking revelation, we came to know that the gravity of the threats he was facing had already been informed to Dibrugarh Police through a letter dated 05/07/2022 by his father Kailash Bagaria. But with severe delay in appropriate action, Dibrugarh Police did not even register an FIR regarding the matter,” Saikia said.

He added, “Had the police administration acted on time, life of a promising youth could have been saved from an untimely death.”

Saikia further stated: “This is a serious case of lapse of timely action and an utter showcase of irresponsibility by the officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh Police Station.”

“As such, I would like to request you to give directions to Assam Government to initiate a CID investigation as a suo moto case against the Dibrugarh District Police regarding their negligence, which has resulted in such an unfortunate incident,” Saikia said.