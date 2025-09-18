Guwahati: Deepika Padukone is facing setbacks with her major film projects. After being replaced in Spirit earlier this year, she has now been officially dropped from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas.

Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the news on Wednesday, stating: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways with @deepikapadukone for the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Despite a long journey in making the first film, we couldn’t find a fitting partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves total commitment, and we wish her all the best for her future projects.”

This is a surprising development, as Deepika had a significant role in the first Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Earlier this year, in May, Deepika was replaced in Spirit by Triptii Dimri.

Reports suggest the change was due to scheduling conflicts and contractual issues.

As a new mother, Deepika requested an 8-hour workday, equating to about 6 hours of shooting, and reportedly asked for Rs. 20 crores plus a share of the film’s profits.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his frustration publicly, without naming Deepika, stating on X: “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There’s an unsaid NDA between us, but by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ who you are. Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what feminism stands for?”

Following the controversy, Triptii Dimri was cast in Deepika’s role in Spirit.

Meanwhile, Deepika is now reportedly working with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming film, AA22xA6.