After months of hearing actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice warning against cyber fraud before connecting calls, telecom users across India are finally getting a break.

Reports confirm that Thursday marked the end of the cybercrime awareness campaign, and the caller tune featuring Bachchan’s voice has been officially discontinued.

A source cited in media reports said, “The campaign has come to an end and therefore, the caller tune will be removed from today.”

The development quickly sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing their relief.

“Itni khushi aaj tak ni mili jitni is news se mili h (No news has made me this happy),” one user wrote. Others called the tune “irritating,” “torturous,” and even joked that the country owed a debt to those responsible for its removal.

Public frustration had grown over time, with several online complaints targeting the repetitive nature of the message. Earlier this week, a social media user tweeted in response to Bachchan’s post, saying, “Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay (So stop speaking on the phone).”

Bachchan responded with a clarification, writing, “Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they asked me to do).”

The cybercrime awareness caller tune was part of a government initiative to educate the public about digital fraud risks, and featured Bachchan’s iconic voice to grab attention.

With the campaign now concluded, normal call connectivity has resumed without the pre-recorded message.