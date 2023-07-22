Finally, the wait is over with the release of the glimpse of Project K at the San Deigo Comic-Con event in the US. The glimpse announced the title of the film as Kalki 2898AD, replacing the title of Project K.

The glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD depicted a dark world where people are treated violently and brutally by oppressors in a despotic world and then suddenly a brave warrior arises to save the world. The video shows lines that when the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now.

Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the character of an warrior. In one point, a character is seen asking, “What is Project K?”

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2989 AD is a mythological science dystopian film based on a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, Kalki that is believed to be descended to earth to protect the earth from evil forces. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati.

The team of Kalki 2898AD has attended the event in San Deigo. Prabhas was the first to arrive with his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati. Deepika Padukone did not attend the event as she is the part of The Screen Actors Guild- American of Television and Radio Artists (SAG_AFTRA).

Earlier, Director Nag Ashwin stated that India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes that are not yet conveyed. The film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. Comic-Con is the perfect platform to introduce their story to the global audience.