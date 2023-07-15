Adipurush actor Prabhas has recently unveiled the poster of Project K. The first glimpse of Project K will be released on July 21 creating a sense of excitement and thrill among the audience.

The poster depicts powerful imagery of two hands engaged in a forceful clash as they make a striking punch.

The film will make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 which will be attended by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Hassan. Project K will mark a significant milestone by being the first Indian film with its official launch at San Deigo Comic-Con.

Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a mythological science fiction film produced by C. Ashwani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani.

According to sources, the team of Project K will host a panel titled as Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’ and during which the film’s teaser, trailer and release date of the film will be revealed.

According to an interview with Telegu YouTube channel, producer Ashwini Dutt said that the film has completed 70 percent of its shooting. He also mentioned that the film will have a great VFX and it’s been five months since the work of the film has begun and will be shooting for the next year as well.

Earlier, Nag Ashwin said that he was thrilled to present Project K’s debut at San Deigo Comic-Con. The story-telling tradition of the country is ancient with the Indian epics serving as origins for many civilisations worldwide. Comic-Con seemed to be a perfect place where the honesty and enthusiasm of Project K can be found.