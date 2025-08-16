Written by Rupjyoti Mahanta

Bokajan: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has initiated a protest against the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for issuing land leases, known as patta, to non-tribal people.

Following a general meeting on the issue, the organization announced a series of public demonstrations demanding the immediate reversal of the decision.

AASAA chief adviser Anil Toppo stated at a press conference that the organization will not accept the arbitrary granting of land leases to non-tribal settlers in Karbi Anglong.

He warned that if the KAAC does not revoke the leases, AASAA will be forced to launch a more intense democratic movement.

As part of their protest, AASAA plans to burn effigies of KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and 15 other KAAC members on August 18.

The organization claims these members, who were elected on Adivasi votes, have failed to protect the community’s basic rights.

The association also declared that if their demands are not met, they will gherao—or surround—the Revenue Circle Offices in Diphu, Phuloni, and Silonijan on August 26.

In a related statement, Toppo expressed dissatisfaction with MLA Numol Momin’s stance on the issue.

He also appealed to Karbi organizations to maintain brotherhood and avoid making adverse remarks against indigenous people.

The protest meeting concluded with hundreds of members from various Adivasi organizations chanting slogans to demand the cancellation of the leases, creating a charged atmosphere.