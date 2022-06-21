Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday administered the oath of office to the 26 newly-elected Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) members.

Governor Mukhi urged the members to work towards upholding democratic traditions and the overall development of the people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the swearing-in ceremony held in Diphu.

The BJP had swept the KAAC election held earlier this month, bagging all the 26 seats.

“I am glad to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the General Council for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) held at Diphu. I extend my heartiest congratulations to each member of KAAC,” the governor tweeted after the programme.

“I am confident that they will devote themselves to uphold the democracy and comprehensive development of the people of the region,” he added.

Chief Minister Sarma in a tweet congratulated the members. “With the dedicated & spirited KAAC members, Karbi Anglong will set many more milestones of success. Best wishes,” he said.

The election for the KAAC was held for the first time after the signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of the district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with the earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

With signing of the ‘Karbi Anglong Agreement’ last year, over 1,000 insurgents surrendered and a ‘Special Development Package’ of Rs 1,000 crore over five years for the development of Karbi areas was announced.