Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been trending on social media ahead of a grand launch slated on May 9. A special screening was held for Prabhas and his fans in Hyderabad ahead of the launch which turned out to be against the team. Numerous fan accounts have shared snippets from the venue where the trailer will be launched in front of Prabhas fans.

Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated films of the year directed by Om Raut. The official trailer will be launched on May 9. Ahead of the official launch, a special screening was organised for a bunch of fans at the ABS Cinemas in Hyderabad on May 8 and Prabhas also attended the event.

However, glimpses of the trailer from the special event has been leaked on social media. Meanwhile, the fans took to social media requesting the makers to take down the leaked trailer. Some of the accounts that posted the leaked trailer, Twitter is taking action against them. Prabhas fans are excited to watch the official trailer.

Moreover, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in its lead role. The film is based on the epic Ramayana with a budget of Rs 700 Crore. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16, 2023.