The action drama film Dasara starring Nani which has earned over Rs.71 Crores worldwide is now all set to reach the Rs. 100 Crore milestone soon.

Dasara which hit the screens on March 30 in five languages is being praised and appreciated by the versatile actor Prabhas. The actor Nani toured across India to promote the film.

Prabhas took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the team of Dasara. He wished for more films like Dasara to be directed in the future.

The film directed by Srikanth Odela has been doing great in the theatres. Later Nani re-shared the story on his Instagram stories and thanked Prabhas for his words.

Sharing a poster of Dasara , Prabhas wrote “Just saw #Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to @nameisnani for doing this film. Nani, the director @srikanthodela__ , @keerthysureshofficial and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like this! (clapping hands emojis).”

Meanwhile , an elated Nani, reposted Prabhas’ story on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you Prabhas anna @actorprabhas (red heart emoji).”

The film which stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles is a tale of uprising, revenge and friendship.

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie’s deeply rooted setting and how Srikanth manages to transport the viewer to a never seen milieu of a coal-laden hamlet really works in the film’s favour.