Telegu actor Nani starrer revenge hit film Dasara has earned Rs 23 Crore on the first day of the release while the second day witnessed a significant drop in the box office collection earning only Rs 12 Crore across all languages.

Nani’s never-ever-seen avatar has left everyone stunned and is receiving an outstanding response from the audience.

Besides Nani, the film which hit the theatres on March 30 stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

The film is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela. It is based on the events that transpired in Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the movie has collected around Rs 33 Crore worldwide. Though the film has received a massive decline in the box office collection but it is expected that will pick up over the weekend.

According to media reports, Nani said that the world of Cinema is now getting more inclusive and is expanding to a massive extent. The concept of a north film or a South film has disappeared and it’s just an Indian film.

The films Bholaa and Dasara have been released simultaneously which created a clash between them.

Meanwhile, the two films have earned a great revenue in the opening day while the day 2 was a major drop for both the movies.

Talking about the alleged clash with Bholaa, Nani said that everone love Ajay Devgn and the simultaneous release of both films have not created a clash between the two. He requested everyone to watch Bholaa in the morning and Dasara in the evening.

Moreover, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna in vital roles.