Ajay Devgn action thriller film Bholaa has made a box-office collection of Rs 11.20 Crore during its release day on March 30, 2023.

Despite being a mid-week release, the film has made a huge box-office collection.

Taking to Twitter, movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 [#RamNavmi]… Healthy footfalls during spot bookings – towards evening shows specifically – compensate for the low turnout in morning + noon shows… Thu Rs. 11.20 cr. #India biz.”

Bholaa marks the return of Ajay Devgn to the big screens after the astonishing box-office success of Drishyam2.

According to Box Office India, Bholaa was opened to low response in the morning shows but still it managed to perform better in mass pockets.

Despite weak performance in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi along with south regions, the holiday of Ram Navami has made the film capable to mint more than Rs 10 Crore.

As per national chains, the revenue collection of Bholaa was Rs 5.20 Crore which includes Rs 2.44 Crore in PVR, Rs 1.73 Crore in INOX and Rs 1.03 Crore at Cinepolis. Comparing Bholaa with the recent big releases, the film has emerged as the third highest-grosser in its day of release.

The film was directed by the actor, Ajay Devgn himself and is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi..

It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul and Vineet Kumar, amongst others.

Moreover, the film is clashing at the box office with Nani’s pan-India release Dasara.