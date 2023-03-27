Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu appeared on the previous episode of the comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Bholaa.

The show is known for the personalities who appear in it and the way the host indulges the guest and the audience in fun banter creating humor for the audience.

The comedy show host Kapil engaged his Bollywood guest Ajay in witty and humorous conversations entertaining the audience.

In the promo, Kapil welcomes the guests and is seen flirting with Tabu.

When both guests was seated, Ajay asked Kapil whether he has taken a shower and to this the latter replied with a chuckle.

Ajay spoke about the song Naatu Naatu of RRR that won an Oscar. The Oscar-winning song of RRR had a cameo by Ajay. On this Kapil congratulated Ajay and the actor replied that, “RRR won an Oscar because of me.” When Kapil asked how, Ajay replied, “What if I have danced in the song?” He cracked a joke on his dancing skills leaving everyone in splits.

The song Naatu Naatu has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith and was performed by actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Moreover, Ajay is seen to be excited about the new release of the film Bholaa on March 30. The Bollywood film is the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.