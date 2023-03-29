Masses or classes, SS Rajamouli’s hold on the audience transcends barriers, says actor Nani, describing “RRR” director as the ultimate “brand ambassador” of big-screen entertainment.

The outstanding response gained by the film RRR made the director Rajamouli to be known internationally.

The actor said he is not surprised by the world cinema circuit embracing the master filmmaker with open arms.

Nani acted in the SS Rajamouli’s Telegu-Tamil film Eega in 2012 which was later dubbed to Makkhi in Hindi.

The film made Nani a pan-India actor.

The popular song “Naatu Naatu” won the Best Original Song in the Oscars making the first Indian production to bring global acclamation to the country.

It was the third major international recognition for the song after Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award wins.

Nani also said that the director directed the film without any language barriers or countries and everyone is interested to watch his films.

He has a great sense of understanding about the pulse of the audience.

Currently Nani is working on his 30th film, which he described as a “heartwarming tale about a father and daughter”.