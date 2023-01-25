NEW DELHI: India has secured at least three nominations in the Oscars 2023.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) have been announced and RRR has been nominated.

The song Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu-language film RRR has won a best original song Oscar nomination.

The song has been a favourite at award ceremonies and has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award.

It’s the first Indian feature film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards, which take place in March.

Naatu Naatu will compete against four other nominated songs – Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Two Indian-made documentaries are also going to the Oscars – All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

India’s official Oscar entry, Chhello Show or Last Picture Show, was left out of the final slate in the Best International Feature Film category.