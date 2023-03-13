New Delhi: The 95th Academy Awards have been a major success for India, with two wins in the major categories.

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won Best Original Song, while Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Subject.

Despite missing out on the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes was a third Indian nominee.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: India secures three nominations including best original song for RRR’s Naatu Naatu

The night began with a win for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature Film. The biggest awards of the night went to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won four awards, including Best Director for the Daniels.

Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting actor, while Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Also Read: As Leonardo DiCaprio turns 48, here are five iconic roles of the Oscar winner

All Quiet On The Western Front received the award for Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

The Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, with the Academy putting a crisis team in place to ensure the show went off without a hitch, unlike last year’s Slapgate.