Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actor has time and again showcased his unmatched acting talents.

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio proved he can take up any role and make it his own.

Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in many films across different genres.

He is the recipient of numerous accolades.

Leonardo has won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award and 3 Golden Globe Awards.

As the actor turns 48, we take a look at his 5 iconic roles.

Titanic:

The list has to begin with the blockbuster hit film of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career – Titanic.

DiCaprio rejected a role in the film Boogie Nights (1997) to star opposite Kate Winslet in James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) as members of different social classes who fall in love aboard RMS Titanic during its ill-fated maiden voyage.

DiCaprio initially had doubts about it, but was eventually encouraged to pursue the part by Cameron.

Titanic became the highest-grossing film at the time, eventually earning more than $2.1 billion in box-office receipts worldwide.

The Wolf of Wall Street:

The Wolf of Wall Street was one of the finest performances by Leonardo DiCaprio in his acting career.

The Wolf of Wall Street is a 2013 American biographical black comedy crime film directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Terence Winter, based on the 2007 memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort.

It recounts Belfort’s perspective on his career as a stockbroker in New York City and how his firm, Stratton Oakmont, engaged in rampant corruption and fraud on Wall Street, which ultimately led to his downfall.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was also a producer of the film, stars as Belfort.

The Great Gatsby:

Leonardo DiCaprio once again showed his acting prowess in the 2013 film The Great Gatsby.

Leonardo DiCaprio portrayed the role of Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire who hosts wild parties at his house with the hope that his former lover Daisy will return.

The Great Gatsby is a historical romantic drama film based on the 1925 novel of the same name by F Scott Fitzgerald.

The film follows the life and times of millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his neighbour Nick Carraway (Maguire), who recounts his encounter with Gatsby at the height of the Roaring Twenties on Long Island in New York.

At the 86th Academy Awards, the film won in both of its nominated categories: Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Blood Diamond:

Leonardo DiCaprio received Oscar nominations in Best Actor category for the film Blood Diamond.

DiCaprio also received a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for Blood Diamond.

In addition, Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 13th Screen Actors Guild Awards for Blood Diamond.

Blood Diamond is a 2006 American political war action thriller film directed and co-produced by Edward Zwick.

The title refers to blood diamonds, which are diamonds mined in war zones and sold to finance conflicts, and thereby profit warlords and diamond companies around the world.

Set during the Sierra Leone Civil War of 1991–2002, the film depicts a country torn apart by the struggle between government loyalists and insurgent forces.

It also portrays many of the atrocities of that war, including the rebels’ amputation of civilians’ hands to discourage them from voting in upcoming elections.

The Revenant:

Released in the year 2015, the adventure drama film finally got DiCaprio an Oscar for his performance.

In the film, Hugh Glass, DiCaprio’s character, fought the wilderness to assist him and his team to withstand doubts, betrayals, and attacks from within.

The Revenant was declared a blockbuster hit and gathered a lot of appreciation.