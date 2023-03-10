Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards which is going to be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

This year, the highly anticipated leading nominee Everything Everywhere All At Once is creating exhilaration among the fans.

The most famous award ceremony of this world is held by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

This year, Jimmy Kimmel will again be hosting the prestigious award show, Oscars 2023 for the third time. Since Kimmel’s last stint as host in 2018, the awards ceremony has had no solo host, with last year’s event being hosted by a comedy trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

The award shows have 11 nominations for the indie sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year’s Oscars.

There is an overall nine nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin and Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front.

There is aggressive competition for the highly anticipated nominations for the best actor, best actress and best director.

Michelle Yeoh has emerged as the top contender for her nomination in the category of best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Cate Blanchett has a strong chance for her portrayal in the classical music drama Tar.

For the best actor category, Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner for his performance in The Whale, but Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis in the biopic has made him a significant contender.

Indian viewers can watch the live stream on Disney+Hotstar while the US viewers have several options including Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV.

To watch the show the Indian audience need to wake up a little early on March 13 at 5.30 am.

The live broadcast will commence at 5pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network.