A video went viral in WhatsApp circles, saying that the legendary Hollywood actor-director Clint Eastwood was dead.

However, Eastwood at 92 is very much alive.

The video was titled: “Sad News/RIP Clint Eastwood/Goodbye Clint Eastwood”.

RIP Clint Eastwood. https://t.co/D1tV1uuG4N — abaskswhy (@abaskswhy) July 23, 2022 The Fake News.

It just shocked many of his fans.

One of them without verifying said, “This is incredible. Shocking. He was iconic.”

However, a film critic rebuffed the news saying: “I don’t think so. It’s a hoax.”

Eastwood revolutionised the whole spirit of Westerns, transiting from violence to peace-driven messages.

He was a proponent for a very different America: a nation free of gun violence.