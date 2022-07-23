A video went viral in WhatsApp circles, saying that the legendary Hollywood actor-director Clint Eastwood was dead.

However, Eastwood at 92 is very much alive. 

The video was titled: “Sad News/RIP Clint Eastwood/Goodbye Clint Eastwood”. 

The Fake News.

It just shocked many of his fans.  

One of them without verifying said, “This is incredible. Shocking. He was iconic.” 

However, a film critic rebuffed the news saying: “I don’t think so. It’s a hoax.” 

Eastwood revolutionised the whole spirit of Westerns, transiting from violence to peace-driven messages.  

He was a proponent for a very different America: a nation free of gun violence. 

